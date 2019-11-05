Key will get a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson on the foot injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Lions, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Key, who broke his foot and is now facing a potential trip to the injured reserve, will receive a second opinion before accepting the fate of a shortened season. Key was not a starter along the Raiders' defensive line in 2019, but he recorded a sack in each of the last two contests and averaged just over 30 defensive snaps over his last four games. Benson Mayowa could see additional work at defensive end with fellow backup Josh Mauro (groin) also nursing an injury.