Raiders' Arden Key: Going to miss some time
Key suffered a strained patellar tendon in Sunday's victory over Chicago and is expected to miss "a couple weeks," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Over the first five games this season, Key recorded just one tackle. The 23-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason but had fully recovered well before the start of training camp. In Key's absence, Maxx Crosby and Josh Mauro are candidates to see extra work.
