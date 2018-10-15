Key racked up four tackles (all solo) and his first career sack in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Key recorded the Raiders' lone sack as he started in place of the injured Frostee Rucker (neck), who figures to return following the team's bye in Week 8 against the Colts. Key has now played at least 47 defensive snaps in three consecutive games.

