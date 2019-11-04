Raiders' Arden Key: May have broken foot
Key is feared to have suffered a fractured foot during Sunday's win over the Lions and will likely undergo X-rays, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Key recorded his second sack of the season in the victory over Detroit, but it now looks as though he could be in for an extended absence. At the very least the 23-year-old shouldn't be able to play Thursday against the Chargers.
