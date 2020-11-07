site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Arden Key: Out again
RotoWire Staff
Key (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Key's absence will mark his second straight due to a foot injury. The depth defensive lineman will now focus on his recovery and a potential return in Week 11.
