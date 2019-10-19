Raiders' Arden Key: Out again
Key (kneecap) will remain sidelined for the Raiders' Week 7 matchup with Packers, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Key remains week-to-week after straining his patellar tendon in the Raiders' victory over the Bears in London on Oct. 8. Maxx Crosby and Josh Mauro figure to continue seeing some extra work in his absence.
