Raiders' Arden Key: Out for preseason opener
Key will be sidelined for Friday's preseason opener against the Lions due to a tweaked ankle, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Key presumably sustained the injury at a recent practice, but this is the first we are hearing of the issue. The Raiders are likely exercising caution with their third-round pick, he projects as a rotational defensive end this season. Look for Shilique Calhoun, Fadol Brown, and Frostee Rucker to see some extended time in his absence.
