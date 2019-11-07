Play

The Raiders placed Key (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.

Key suffered a broken foot during Week 9's win over the Lions. He visited Dr. Robert Anderson to receive a second opinion on the injury, but it appears as though the second-year pro received no alternatives but to prematurely end his 2019 campaign. Key will turn his focus towards making a full recovery for the 2020 season. Quentin Poling has been promoted from the practice squad to occupy Key's former spot on the 53-man roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories