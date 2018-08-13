Raiders' Arden Key: Returns Monday
Key (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News reports.
Key was held out of the Raiders' preseason opener with an ankle injury, but the third-round pick has returned to practice in no time. The rookie out of LSU figures to rotate with Shilique Calhoun, Tank Carradine, Fadol Brown and Frostee Rucker at defensive end behind starting pass-rusher Bruce Irvin throughout the preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut highlights changes in Dave Richard's quarterback tiers following...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.