Key (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News reports.

Key was held out of the Raiders' preseason opener with an ankle injury, but the third-round pick has returned to practice in no time. The rookie out of LSU figures to rotate with Shilique Calhoun, Tank Carradine, Fadol Brown and Frostee Rucker at defensive end behind starting pass-rusher Bruce Irvin throughout the preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories