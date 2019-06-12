Raiders' Arden Key: Underwent offseason surgery
Key said he underwent minor offseason shoulder surgery but is now healthy, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Key hurt his shoulder in training camp last summer and played through some sort of injury most of his rookie season. It sounds like the 2018 third-rounder is back to full strength, though, and he reported to minicamp at 260 pounds after finishing last year at 245. There's optimism for Key in his second year after a seemingly unlucky first season in which he produced just one sack despite also having 10 quarterback hits and 30 quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. No other player with double-digit hits had less than four.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...