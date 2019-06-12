Key said he underwent minor offseason shoulder surgery but is now healthy, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Key hurt his shoulder in training camp last summer and played through some sort of injury most of his rookie season. It sounds like the 2018 third-rounder is back to full strength, though, and he reported to minicamp at 260 pounds after finishing last year at 245. There's optimism for Key in his second year after a seemingly unlucky first season in which he produced just one sack despite also having 10 quarterback hits and 30 quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. No other player with double-digit hits had less than four.