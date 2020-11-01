site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Arden Key: Won't play in Cleveland
RotoWire Staff
Nov 1, 2020
Key (foot) is inactive Week 8 against the Browns.
Key has appeared in each game this season as a reserve defensive lineman, but did not see the practice field this week and will effectively take a seat. Chris Smith and Carl Nassib would be candidates to see additional snaps in his stead.
