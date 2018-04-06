Raiders' Armonty Bryant: Signs with Oakland
Bryant signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday.
Bryant has dealt with various drug related suspensions since entering the NFL in 2013, ultimately being released by the Lions last season due to the issues. He last played in 2016, when he recorded four tackles, including three sacks, and a forced fumble in just five games for Detroit. He could be a quality pickup for the Raiders if he manages to stay healthy and stay out of trouble.
