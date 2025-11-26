Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: At practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jeanty (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Jeanty, who tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Browns, said Wednesday, "I feel good overall," which suggests that the issue isn't likely to affect the running back's availability for this weekend's game against the Chargers. A full practice listing by Friday would solidify that outcome.
More News
-
Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Strong receiving numbers in loss•
-
Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Stymied in Monday's loss•
-
Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Logs 22 touches versus Denver•
-
Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Bounces back out of bye week•
-
Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Non-factor against Chiefs•