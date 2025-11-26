default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jeanty (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Jeanty, who tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Browns, said Wednesday, "I feel good overall," which suggests that the issue isn't likely to affect the running back's availability for this weekend's game against the Chargers. A full practice listing by Friday would solidify that outcome.

More News