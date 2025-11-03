Jeanty took 13 carries for 42 yards while corralling all five of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to Jacksonville.

Jeanty used the Raiders' bye week to rebound nicely from his worst game as a pro against Kansas City in Week 7, nabbing his third touchdown reception of the year in Sunday's narrow defeat. The Boise State product still finished with a per-carry average below four yards for the third consecutive contest running behind Las Vegas' shoddy offensive line, but his contributions as a receiver balanced out a nice fantasy score in the end. Jeanty will have to work for another strong outing in Week 10 against Denver's top-10 rush defense on Thursday Night Football.