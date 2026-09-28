Jeanty carried the ball 19 times for 56 yards and caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Saints.

The second-year back topped 20 touches for a third straight game to begin the season as he settles into a bell-cow role for the Raiders. Jeanty is still looking for his first rushing touchdown of 2026, but he did haul in two TD passes from Kirk Cousins back in Week 1, and through three contests he's amassed 206 rushing yards to go along with his 13-97-2 receiving line on 16 targets. While his yardage has been strong, however, Jeanty's 3.3 YPC leaves a lot to be desired. He may need to be more efficient with his volume in Week 4 at home against Kansas City.