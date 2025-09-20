Coach Pete Carroll expects Jeanty's workload to increase in the coming weeks, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

In the Raiders' 20-13 season-opening win over the Patriots, Jeanty logged 54 of a possible 63 snaps on offense, with 19 carries for 38 yards and a TD, while adding two catches for two yards. Then, in this past Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft was on the field for 39 of 70 snaps on offense, en route to carrying 11 times for 43 yards and catching three of his four targets for one yard. While game flow impacted Jeanty's usage in Week 2 (per offensive coordinator Chip Kelly) and inconsistent run blocking has been an issue early on, McFadden relays that Carroll wants Jeanty to play eight to nine more snaps per game, with the idea of getting the promising running back around 20 carries in the coming weeks. Such an outcome would no doubt please those who roster Jeanty, with his workload in Week 3 -- both in terms of snaps and touches -- of particular interest, based on his head coach's comments. In any case, backups Zamir White, Dylan Laube and Raheem Mostert aren't threats to Jeanty's status as Las Vegas' clear-cut top backfield option.