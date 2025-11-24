Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Jeanty suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Browns, but it's not believed to be severe, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

When asked if the injury could limit Jeanty in practice this week ahead of next Sunday's game against the Chargers, Carroll said, "I haven't heard that it would yet. It sounds like there's a chance that he'll be okay." Despite the Raiders losing 24-10 to Cleveland, Jeanty still had a strong game, totaling 108 yards and one touchdown on 25 touches. He had a particularly strong game as a pass-catcher, securing all eight of his targets for 50 yards and a score. If Jeanty would need to miss time, Raheem Mostert, Zamir White and Dylan Laube would would be options out of the backfield.