Jeanty rushed the ball 10 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos. He added two receptions on four targets for eight yards.

The Raiders were within one possession for nearly three quarters of the game, though they still attempted only 12 rushes. Jeanty accounted for 10 of those, but his longest gain went for only six yards, and three of his 10 carries went for two yards or fewer. He's now been held to 50 rushing yards or fewer in five of his last six games, and he also had his lowest reception total since Week 7.