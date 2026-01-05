Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Finishes shy of 1,000 rushing yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jeanty rushed the ball 26 times for 87 yards in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Chiefs. He added three receptions on five targets for seven yards.
Jeanty unsurprisingly remained the focal point of the offense, logging over 25 total touches for the second time in his last three games. He didn't find much running room, though he did manage two rushes of at least 10 yards. Jeanty ultimately finished his rookie campaign with 1,321 yards from scrimmage, while falling only 25 rushing yards short of 1,000. The Raiders secured the number one pick despite the win and are almost certain to select a quarterback, so Jeanty should have a better supporting cast around him for his sophomore campaign.
