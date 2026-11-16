Jeanty turned his nine carries into just 18 yards and caught all four of his targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Seahawks.

After reaching the 10-carry threshold in each of the first six games of the season, Jeanty has failed to do so in four straight contests, and he also has fallen shy of 30 rushing yards in six consecutive outings. Rookie RB Mike Washington continued to split the backfield with Jeanty in Week 10, turning his nine touches into 27 yards from scrimmage. Considering recent trends, Jeanty is difficult to trust for consistent production without a boost in work.