Jeanty rushed twice for nine yards while catching three of four targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Jets.

Jeanty ceded the vast majority of rushing opportunities to Mike Washington, who rushed 25 times for 83 yards. Most of Jeanty's yardage came on a 45-yard catch on the first play of the fourth quarter. Jeanty has excelled as a pass catcher, and he now has more receiving yards (376) than rushing yards (337) this season. Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, head coach Klint Kubiak said after the win that Jeanty getting just two carries was "my call" and added that Jeanty is "still going to be a big part of our team" heading into the Raiders' Week 9 road game against the 49ers. Jeanty added that it was "communicated" to him before the game that he would get fewer carries but stressed that winning is more important to him than his workload.