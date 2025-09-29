Jeanty took 21 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown (one fumble lost) while catching both of his targets for 17 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 25-24 loss to Chicago.

Jeanty's early fumble fortunately did not earn him a benching -- which coaching staffs have been known to do when young runners fumble -- as he went on to produce three trips to the end zone Sunday. It was a welcomed sight from the sixth-overall pick in this year's draft, who failed to average over four yards per carry in any of his three previous outings. With a signature performance under his belt, Jeanty's managers can now start him with confidence heading into next Sunday's tilt against Indianapolis.