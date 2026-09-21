Jeanty rushed 21 times for 48 yards and brought in four of seven targets for 15 yards in the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Jeanty was the unquestioned leader of the Raiders' ground attack once again, and although he had to scratch and claw for every yard, the second-year back helped keep the Bolts' defense honest. Jeanty also finished second in receptions and tied for the team lead in targets, underscoring how central he is to what Las Vegas does on offense. Jeanty and his teammates will be gunning for a third consecutive victory to open the season when they tangle with the equally surprising Saints on the road next Sunday.