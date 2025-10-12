Jeanty rushed 23 times for 75 yards and a touchdown while bringing in two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 20-10 victory over the Titans.

Jeanty ground out a solid fantasy day by scoring his third rushing touchdown of the year on a season-high 23 carries. Veteran backup Raheem Mostert (five carries) was the only other rusher to record a touch in the win, highlighting Jeanty's stranglehold on the every-down role out of Las Vegas' backfield. The sixth overall pick from this year's draft has generated 497 combined yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns through six starts in 2025. Jeanty's offensive involvement has increased with an average of 22.3 touches over the Raiders' last three contests. Fantasy managers can start the Boise State product with confidence for next Sunday's road tilt against the Chiefs.