Jeanty carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards and caught three of six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 45-17 loss to New England.

A 31-yard catch in the fourth quarter salvaged Jeanty's day to some extent, but he wasn't able to cash in the red-zone opportunity he created as Dylan Laube instead ran in a two-yard score. Jeanty's rushing yards total was a season low, and he's still looking for his first rushing TD while averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, keeping his fantasy value afloat with a 22-215-2 line on 30 targets through five games. He'll look for more success on the ground in Week 6 against what has been a vulnerable Bills run defense.