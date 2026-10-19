Jeanty rushed 10 times for 22 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of six targets for 36 yards in the Raiders' 33-30 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Jeanty's inefficient rushing line underscores how Buffalo's stout run defense essentially shut him down, but the 2025 first-round pick did manage to record a one-yard touchdown run, his first of the season, with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter. The Bills had also opened up a 10-point lead going into the final period, so Jeanty lost out on some work to Mike Washington as the Raiders went to more of a pass-centric approach. Jeanty has now been under 30 rushing yards in two straight games, but his work as a receiver helps prop up his fantasy floor overall. Jeanty has collected 313 rushing yards and 251 receiving yards along with three total touchdowns going into a Week 7 home matchup against the Rams on Sunday.