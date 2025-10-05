Jeanty rushed 14 times for 67 yards and brought in five of seven targets for 42 yards in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Jeanty ultimately saw his rushing workload somewhat curtailed due to the game getting completely away from the Raiders, but the talented back was impressive again with the opportunities he did see. Those helped net new single-game career highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the rookie first-round pick, who corroborated the value of keeping him involved in the game even when Las Vegas is on the wrong end of a lopsided score. Jeanty will remain a highly appealing option in all formats in an enticing Week 6 home matchup against the Titans next Sunday afternoon.