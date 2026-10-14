Head coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday that Jeanty is "starting to feel a lot better physically," and the Raiders have had no discussions of resting him, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports. "I'm excited about giving him even more reps in practice and more full-speed reps," Kubiak said.

After going down as a limited participant and non-participant in the Raiders' final two Week 5 practices due to ankle and foot injuries before being listed questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jeanty was cleared to play after a nine-minute pregame workout and discussion with team trainers and coaches leading up to the contest, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. However, Jeanty turned in an underwhelming performance in the Raiders' eventual 45-17 loss, carrying 10 times for 27 yards to go with three catches for 50 yards on six targets. Though Graziano relays that the Raiders have internally discussed giving Jeanty a week off to heal at some point during the season, Kubiak pushed back on that notion Wednesday. Kubiak's comments indicate that Jeanty emerged from Sunday's game healthy and is ready to increase his involvement in practice this week Raiders prepare for a matchup with the Bills.