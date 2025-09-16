Jeanty took 11 carries for 43 yards and caught three of four targets for one yard in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.

The Raiders continued deploying Jeanty as the team's bellcow out of the backfield, handing the rookie 11 of the 13 carries dispersed to running backs Monday. The sixth-overall pick from this year's draft failed to repeat last week's trip to the end zone, resulting in a middling fantasy score in his second pro appearance. Jeanty's monster share of backfield touches combined with the upside that made him such a high draft choice keep his fantasy ceiling raised as the season rolls along. The Boise State product's next opportunity to break out will come in a road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.