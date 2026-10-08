Jeanty was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to ankle and foot injuries, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

The Raiders listed Jeanty with the ankle issue on their initial Week 5 injury report posted Wednesday, when the running back turned in a full practice. Not only did he take a step back in activity Thursday, but he's also nursing a foot injury in addition to the ankle concern. While the Raiders haven't yet indicated that Jeanty's availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots is in peril, fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on his practice activity Friday.