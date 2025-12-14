Jeanty rushed nine times for 35 yards and brought in four of six targets for seven yards in the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Jeanty saw his rushing opportunity curtailed by game script, as the Eagles already held a 17-0 lead by halftime. The rookie first-round pick finished with the second-most receptions on the Raiders as well, who were being quarterbacked by backup Kenny Pickett. Jeanty's fantasy outlook remains perpetually capped by the circumstances on his side of the ball, and the outlook only gets more worrisome in Week 16 when Las Vegas travels to face an elite Texans defense.