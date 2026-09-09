Jeanty (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

When Jeanty left practice on Aug. 23, the initial concerns were significant because the running back wasn't able to put much pressure on his right leg as he exited the field. Adam Schefter of ESPN subsequently reported that Jeanty wasn't dealing with a long-term issue, and the diagnosis eventually revealed a low-ankle sprain. After logging all activity at Wednesday's session, Jeanty now is in the clear for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Dolphins, though he may still yield some RB reps to reserves Mike Washington and even Dylan Laube.