Jeanty rushed six times for 25 yards while catching five of seven targets for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 38-17 loss to the 49ers.

The Raiders largely abandoned the run after falling down 14-0 early, but Jeanty was more effective with his six carries than Mike Washington, who rushed six times for minus-3 yards and finished without a target. Sunday's even distribution in carries was a positive development for Jeanty, who had just two rushing attempts to Washington's 25 in the Week 8 win over the Jets. Jeanty still has more receiving yards (371) than rushing yards (362) and is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry heading into a difficult Week 10 matchup against Seattle's elite front seven.