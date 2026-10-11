Jeanty (ankle/foot) is hopeful to play Sunday at New England, but he'll go through a pregame workout before a final determination is made, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeanty opened Week 5 prep with a full practice and listed with only an ankle injury, but a foot issue was added Thursday when he was limited, and he capped the week Friday with no activity before going down as questionable to play. Rapoport reports that Jeanty is dealing with a flareup of plantar fasciitis, and how he feels following on-field work Sunday morning will determine his active or inactive status about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Mike Washington is on hand for an expanded role if Jeanty is inhibited or sidelined.