Jeanty carried the ball 17 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.

The rookie running back failed to see a target for the first time in his brief career, but Jeanty did little with his six targets in his first two games, so it was little surprise to see his role as a pass-catcher reduced. The 63 rushing yards did represent his best effort so far on the ground, but it was still far from a breakout performance for the sixth overall pick in the 2025 Draft. Jeanty stands a better chance of making an impact in Week 4 against a Bears defense that has been one of the worst units in the NFL to begin the year.