Jeanty rushed eight times for 15 yards and brought in all eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 35-21 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The Rams stonewalled Jeanty on the ground, but the 2025 first-round pick was highly effective as a receiver. Jeanty led the Raiders in receptions and tied for second in targets, and his 15-yard grab came when the running back ran past Kamren Curl down the right sideline early in the fourth quarter. Jeanty has been under 30 rushing yards in three straight games, but he's up to a 34-312-3 receiving line on 44 targets going into a Week 8 road matchup against the Jets next Sunday.