Jeanty rushed three times for minus-1 yard and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Seahawks.

Jeanty produced a forgettable stat line in his highly anticipated Raiders debut. His first carry went for three yards on the opening drive, and Jeanty stayed in for the start of the second drive even as Geno Smith gave way to backup Aidan O'Connell under center. Poor blocking contributed to Jeanty being stuffed on his next two carries for a combined minus-4 yards. Jeanty's prolific production at Boise State led to him being drafted sixth overall, but the talented rookie could be held back to some extent by poor offensive line play on a Vegas team that went 4-13 last season, even if Jeanty works in a three-down role out of the gate. He'll look to pick up the pace Aug. 16 against the 49ers in the Raiders' second preseason game.