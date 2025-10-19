Jeanty rushed the ball six times for 21 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs. He added one reception on one target for 13 yards.

The Raiders had arguably the worst offensive showing by a team this season, running only 30 offensive plays for 95 net yards. That didn't offer Jeanty any opportunity to get going, though he did still account for one of the team's more explosive plays with a 13-yard catch and run late in the third quarter. It was a disappointing time for Jeanty to turn in the lowest yardage total of his career, as he had topped 100 yards from scrimmage in two of his last three contests.