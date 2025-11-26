Jeanty (ankle) isn't listed on the Raiders' Week 13 injury report.

Field Yates of ESPN previously noted that Jeanty emerged from Week 12 action with an ankle injury that he sustained late in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns, a game in which the running back recorded an 81 percent snap share, while carrying 17 times for 50 yards and catching all eight of his targets for 58 yard and a TD. On Monday, coach Pete Carroll indicated that he didn't believe Jeanty's ankle issue was anything severe, a notion that has now been confirmed by the fact that the Raiders' lead back is working without restrictions ahead of this weekend's game against the Chargers.