Jeanty (ankle/foot) is not on the field during Friday's media viewing period of practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Jeanty opened the week as a full participant, listed with an ankle injury like he has been all season. He then dropped to limited participation Thursday, with the injury report listing 'foot/ankle' instead of just 'ankle'. A potential absence from Friday's practice casts further doubt upon Jeanty's Week 5 availability, making Mike Washington a must-add in any leagues where he isn't already rostered. The rookie could be tasked with a large workload if Jeanty doesn't play Sunday at New England.