Jeanty (ankle) was not spotted at Tuesday's practice, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Klint Kubiak said Friday that he's "counting on" Jeanty to be available for Week 1, but the second-year running back will need to get back on the practice field first. The Raiders will open their season with a Sept. 13 game against the Dolphins, so Jeanty still has time to heal up from his sprained ankle. Rookie Mike Washington would be in store for an expanded role versus Miami if Jeanty is out or limited for that contest.