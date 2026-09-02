Coach Klint Kubiak expressed optimism Wednesday that Jeanty (ankle) will be ready for Week 1 against the Dolphins, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jeanty hasn't practiced this week after suffering what is believed to be a low-ankle sprain back on Aug. 23, but the running back has been working off to the side with trainers in an effort to get ready for the start of the regular season. Once the Raiders are required to release true injury reports next week, there will be a better idea of Jeanty's availability for the regular-season opener. Mike Washington and Dylan Laube are next up for carries if Jeanty is unable to play against Miami.