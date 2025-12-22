Jeanty ran the ball 24 times for 128 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for 60 yards and another score in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Jeanty was mired in a three-game slump in which he failed to top 35 rushing yards in each start, but he broke out in impressive fashion by scoring touchdowns as both a runner and receiver Sunday. The 21-year-old accomplished the feat against arguably the league's fiercest defense of 2025, helping push the Texans to the brink of a potential shocking upset. The outburst coincided with the return of starting QB Geno Smith (shoulder/back), but the rookie tailback had been struggling with the veteran signal-caller under center earlier in the schedule. Jeanty will attempt to sprint to the finish line of an inconsistent rookie campaign by taking advantage of a soft matchup against the Giants next Sunday.