Jeanty (foot) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Jeanty was listed with both ankle and foot injuries last week, but it appears the former is no longer an issue, as only the latter accompanied his name on the first injury report the Raiders released this week. Head coach Klint Kubiak said earlier Wednesday that Jeanty is improving and will not be rested, and with a full practice under his belt there is little reason to believe otherwise.