Jeanty (ankle/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, with Raiders coach Klint Kubiak saying Friday that the running back will "do his best to go,"Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

With Jeanty trending down from full participation Wednesday to limited work Thursday before missing Friday's practice, his availability remains up in the air heading into the weekend. If the Raiders' lead running back is limited or inactive, rookie Mike Washington would be positioned for a large workload. The Raiders and Patriots have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.