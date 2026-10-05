Jeanty rushed 15 times for 58 yards while catching six of eight targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Jeanty posted another inefficient performance on the ground, as he's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry this season and has yet to score on 78 rushing attempts. The workhorse running back has made up for his pedestrian performance on the ground by contributing consistently through the air, as Jeanty has 19 catches for 155 yards and two receiving TDs heading into the Raiders' Week 5 road game against the Patriots. Backup Mike Washington had just 17 yards on 10 touches Sunday, so he isn't making much of a case to cut further into Jeanty's hefty workload.