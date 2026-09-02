Jeanty (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Jeanty worked off to the side with trainers Tuesday, as he attempts to get past an ankle injury suffered Aug. 23. It's believed to be a low-ankle sprain for the second-year running back. Jeanty has 11 more days before the Raiders open the season at home against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13. He'll likely need to practice in some fashion next week to have a chance to play, otherwise Mike Washington and Dylan Laube would be in line to carry the backfield load for Las Vegas.