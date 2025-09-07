Jeanty rushed 19 times for 38 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for two yards in the Raiders' 20-13 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Jeanty was repeatedly flummoxed by a game Patriots front, although he was able to record his first regular-season career touchdown on a tough three-yard run in the third quarter. Jeanty did receive ample opportunity on the ground and outpaced the only other Raiders running back to log a carry, Zamir White, by three rush attempts. Despite some summertime talk from head coach Pete Carroll that all of his backs would be involved to varying degree, Jeanty unsurprisingly heads into a Week 2 Monday night home matchup against the Chargers on Sept. 15 as the clear leader of the ground attack.