Jeanty rushed seven times for 33 yards and a touchdown and added one catch on one target for two yards in Saturday's exhibition loss to San Francisco.

Jeanty tallied minus-1 yard on three carries in his preseason NFL debut against the Seahawks last Thursday, but he looked significantly better against the 49ers. The rookie out of Boise State ripped off a team-high 13-yard run on his fifth carry and finished that same drive with a one-yard push into the end zone. Overall, Jeanty averaged 4.7 yards per rush attempt, showcasing the promise the Raiders saw when they drafted him sixth overall in April's NFL Draft. He's set to lead Las Vegas' running-back corps out of the gate and is consistently being taken late in the first round of fantasy drafts.