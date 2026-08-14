Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Solid in preseason cameo

Jeanty rushed three times for 16 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Raiders' 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Jeanty was the first running back in the game for the Raiders and saw all his touches on Las Vegas' first drive before his night came to a quick end. The 2025 first-round pick is coming off a solid rookie campaign where he arguably maximized his opportunities on a struggling team in need of a talent infusion, and the offseason addition of star center Tyler Linderbaum is expected to make a significant impact on the blocking Jeanty enjoy as he carries out his clear-cut No. 1 role in 2026.